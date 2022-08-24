Bodies of Washington couple killed in ‘gruesome’ double-murder found in garbage can: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The bodies of a Washington couple killed last week were discovered in a garbage can, according to court documents that reveal new details about the brutal double-murder and how investigators caught the suspect.

Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found dead at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla on Thursday after their daughter went to check on them, investigators previously said.

Responding deputies saw blood inside the home and on the deck outside the master bedroom before finding what appeared to be a body in a garbage can near the deck of the home, according to probable cause documents obtained by FOX13 Seattle.

Investigators searched the garbage can and uncovered two bodies, both believed to have been shot to death, the documents stated.

The Schulzes daughter Alicia told the station that her parents were beloved by many in the community and their support is helping her through this difficult time.

"No one is prepared to go through this, and lose both their parents at the same time," she said.

Three days after what authorities called "gruesome" killings, police arrested Shaun D. Rose, a 40-year-old felon who had been out on bond in connection with a prior burglary.

During the investigation to identify a suspect, detectives learned that Rose lived in an RV with his girlfriend on a neighbor’s property.

When questioning the girlfriend, who had been at work the previous night, detectives said they found bloody clothes. They also learned Rose had asked her for a ride around 12:30 a.m. and exited the car on the block where the murdered couple lived, according to the documents.

Police located Rose in Tacoma later that day driving a stolen car, which he claimed to have gotten from a woman at a casino. Police arrested him and released him at the scene, the station reported.

However, when the woman claimed the car at the impound lot, she found credit cards and ID that belonged to the Schulzes, along with a receipt for fast food, the documents stated. Police obtained surveillance footage from the restaurant that showed Rose making the transaction.

Police issued a felony warrant for his arrest on Sunday. He was arrested later that night after a woman called authorities to report that he was in her car, the outlet reported.

Rose has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and was being held without bail.