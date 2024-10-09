Blue state CEO sued over pro-Trump sign nets 'epic win for free speech'

A 100-foot "Vote for Trump" sign now lights up part of a city's skyline in upstate New York after a judge vacated an order to prevent its display.

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, who installed the sign on the repurposed Fownes glove factory building in Amsterdam, New York, hailed the judge's order as an "epic win for free speech." Last week, the city's Democrat mayor had sought a court order to cover up the sign, alleging it violated city code.

Constantino hosted an event on Monday to celebrate the first lighting of the sign in a show of support for former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee. He told Fox News Digital that "maybe 3,000 or so" people attended, including UFC star Henry Cejudo.

"It blew past expectations," Constantino said. "We didn't know what was going to happen. Everybody loved the event, it was all smiles. We had Democrats and Republicans there, and everyone was really happy with what we did."

NEW YORK COMPANY UNVEILS 100-FOOT ‘VOTE FOR TRUMP’ SIGN, GETS SUED BY DEMOCRATIC MAYOR

Up to a half hour before Monday's event, it was unclear whether the sign would be uncovered at all, the CEO said.

City officials, including Democrat Mayor Michael Cinquanti, have said the sign violates code because it "presents a dangerous distraction and impacts traffic flow," especially at night when it is illuminated.

A code enforcement officer alleged in court documents that Sticker Mule was informed it would need a permit and several variances to install the sign in August, but the company never responded before the sign went up Oct. 1.

The city initially succeeded in obtaining a temporary restraining order to prevent the sign from being "displayed" or "illuminated." But as of Monday afternoon, Constantino's legal team convinced state Supreme Court Judge Rebecca Slezak to lift the injunction, per a court order shared with Fox News Digital.

TRUMP'S RETURN TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, SITE OF FIRST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, IS ‘GUTSY,’ SUPPORTERS SAY

"The judge ruled that she did not have jurisdiction to continue the restraining order because the initiating paperwork did not meet the standards required to commence a suit in New York state," Sticker Mule attorney Sal Ferlazzo told Fox News Digital. "Moreover, she found the city did not demonstrate any safety concerns related to the structure of the sign or to its visibility from the public highways."

Constantino defended the sign as an expression of free speech and said his company has a right to express political views.

"President Trump has really done great things. He's a great human. He's done great things for the world. And he doesn't deserve all the hate directed at him, and his supporters don't deserve it either," he said.

Cinquanti did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. The mayor has denied allegations of political bias against the pro-Trump sign and said it could be a dangerous distraction for drivers in town and on the New York State Thruway, where it is visible.

For now, the sign will stay.

FORMER NFL STAR AND TRUMP SUPPORTER ANTONIO BROWN JOINS VOTER REGISTRATION EFFORT IN KEY SWING STATE

"The city code part of it is still outstanding, and whatever happened in court is probably still in a dynamic, changing environment," Amsterdam police spokesperson Lt. Joseph Spencer told the Daily Gazette Family of Newspapers. "We’ll know whenever legal counsel gives the next best guidance."

Constantino told Fox News Digital he hopes his "Vote for Trump" sign becomes "sort of a landmark" in Amsterdam that signifies the fight for free speech. The CEO is not sure what is next in the legal case involving his sign – "I leave the lawyers with all the legal stuff" – but predicted his team would ultimately prevail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the future of the sign, Constantino indicated it will be a permanent feature in Amsterdam even after the election.

"We put the sign up; we thought it was going to be a temporary sign. But based on our response and based on the negativity coming out … whatever happened locally with the local politicians and also the outpouring of love for the sign, the outpouring of love for President Trump, I think we want to keep it up forever now."