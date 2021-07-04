Blue Angels bring the 'sound of freedom' on Fourth of July at Kansas City Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are taking to the skies to dazzle a crowd on Sunday with a flight performance in celebration of Independence Day.

Sunday’s spectacle marks the second day of the 2021 Kansas City Airshow in New Century, Kansas. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 40,000 people were expected to be in attendance, FOX 4 reported.

The Air Force Thunderbirds took flight earlier on Sunday while the Navy Blue Angels spread their wings in the late afternoon hours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Happy Independence Day from the KC Air Show!" one tweet read. "The @AFThunderbirds will bring the sound of freedom at 12:20 today, and the @BlueAngels will provide a second dose at 3:30!"

Video posted to social media showed the pilots of both the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels in uniform shaking hands.