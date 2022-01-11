Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Bitter cold weather forecast across Northeast

Wind chill warnings, advisories are in effect

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 11 Video

National weather forecast for January 11

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

One more day of bitter cold across the Northeast, where wind chills will make it feel below zero in many cities. 

AT WHAT TEMPERATURE CAN YOU GET FROSTBITE? SIGNS, SYMPTOMS AND EVERYTHING ELSE TO KNOW

Northeast wind chill forecast

Northeast wind chill forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Wind chill warnings and advisories are in effect.  

Thankfully, milder air will start to spread over the Central U.S. and into the East, bringing temperatures up to more seasonal numbers.

Plains warm-up

Plains warm-up (Credit: Fox News)

The Northwest is back to more wet weather and the threat of flooding over the next few days. 

Northwest rain forecast

Northwest rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Rainfall totals of over 5 inches will be possible in isolated areas. 

Midwest, Great Lakes snow forecast

Midwest, Great Lakes snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

The rest of the country is enjoying calmer, drier weather.  

Lake effect snow will continue across the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, and some scattered showers will be possible over Southeast Florida.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

