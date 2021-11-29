Bill Cosby prosecutors ask Supreme Court to revive case after ruling that freed him

Pennsylvania prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a ruling that reversed Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault.

Cosby had served more than two years of a 10-year sentence when the state's highest court tossed the conviction in June, saying it agreed with former prosecutor Bruce Castor that a promise from his office prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.

Montgomery County prosecutors argued that such a ruling could set a dangerous precedent if convictions are overturned due to closed-door deals.

"This decision as it stands will have far-reaching negative consequences beyond Montgomery County and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court can right what we believe is a grievous wrong," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele wrote in the petition, which seeks a Supreme Court review under the Due Process clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Cosby’s lawyers have long argued that he relied on a promise that he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony in an accuser’s civil suit in 2006.

The admissions were later used against him in two criminal trials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.