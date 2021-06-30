Bill Cosby conviction reversal praised by Harvey Weinstein lawyers

Attorneys for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein praised Pennsylvania’s highest court for overturning Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction Wednesday, while indicating confidence that their client will have his rape conviction tossed out as well.

Cosby, 83, has served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He was released from a prison outside Philadelphia shortly after Wednesday's ruling.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said it found an agreement with District Attorney Kevin Steele, the prosecutor who brought the case against Cosby, violated a previous prosecutor’s agreement to not charge him, though the deal had apparently never been put in writing.

"In reversing the conviction of Bill Cosby, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has demonstrated, once again, that no matter who a defendant may be and no matter the nature of the crime, courts can be relied upon to follow the law and come to the correct decision," Weinstein's lawyers told Fox News.

"This decision also reaffirms our confidence that the Appellate Division in New York will reach the similarly correct decision in Harvey Weinstein's appeal, considering the abundance of issues that cry out for a reversal," the statement added.

Weinstein's legal counsel is demanding a new trial more than a year after his rape conviction in New York. In a brief filed in April, they argued the #MeToo prosecution that put him behind bars was buoyed by improper rulings from a judge who was "cavalier" in protecting the disgraced movie mogul’s right to a fair trial.

He is set to be extradited to Los Angeles to face 11 counts, including sexual battery.

