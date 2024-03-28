Bidens announce theme for Easter Egg Roll on White House lawn

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The White House announced Thursday the theme for its annual Easter Egg Roll.

The Easter tradition, which has been held annually on the White House lawn since the late 19th century, will be hosted by first lady Jill Biden and themed around "EGGucation."

"A teacher for more than 30 years, First Lady Jill Biden is continuing her theme of 'EGGucation' for the event, transforming the South Lawn and Ellipse into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy," a statement from the White House reads.

KING CHARLES WILL ATTEND EASTER SERVICES, HIS FIRST MAJOR EVENT SINCE ANNOUNCING CANCER DIAGNOSIS

The Easter Egg Roll is being held on April 1 and is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees from across the United States.

In addition to the egg roll and Easter egg hunt, the event is slated to include a variety of activities for participants, including a "PHYSICAL EGGucation (PE) Zone" and a "Field Trip to the Farm."

Children's entertainment, including "educational acts and performances," will be shown on a "School House stage" on the South Lawn.

NEW JERSEY DEMOCRAT FACING PRESSURE TO RESIGN AFTER MOCKING EASTER ONLINE WITH DRAG, ABORTION REFERENCES

The U.S. Air Force, Navy and Army bands will also be performing.

"In total, approximately 40,000 people will take part in this year’s Easter ‘EGGucation’ Roll, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors," the White House press release stated. "Tickets for the general public were distributed to guests from all across the country through an online public lottery."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Various costumed characters will be walking the White House grounds for meet-and-greets with children, including: Spongebob, Snoopy, Charlie Brown, the Lorax, The Minions, Wonder Woman, and multiple Major League Baseball mascots.

The White House Easter Egg Roll was formalized by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878 after similar traditions had already become popular in other areas of Washington, D.C., and Alexandria, Virginia.