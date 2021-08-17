Biden shifts blame for Afghanistan falling to Taliban

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Biden points fingers for Afghanistan debacle after promising he wouldn't 'blame others'

President Biden appeared to go back on his campaign promise to "take responsibility" as commander-in-chief and not "blame others" during his speech on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that has seen the Taliban swiftly retake control of the country – and outcome Biden previously claimed was "highly unlikely."

Biden on Monday suggested that the withdrawal debacle was the result of the peace deal he "inherited" from former President Donald Trump and claimed his only options were between "escalating the conflict and sending thousands of American troops back into Afghanistan."

"I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces," Biden said. "That’s why we're still there."

Biden also pointed fingers at the Afghan army for lacking "the will to fight" for their future. And he said the slow-moving pace of evacuating the U.S.'s Afghan allies was in part because "some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier — still hopeful for their country."



The comments contrast with then-candidate Biden's promise to do his "job and take responsibility" for his actions.

"It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility," Biden wrote in June 2020. "I won't blame others. And I'll never forget that the job isn't about me — it's about you." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



US to recommend COVID vaccine booster jab for all Americans: reports

Health officials in the U.S. are expected to recommend a COVID-19 booster shot for all Americans eight months after they've received the second shot, according to reports late Monday.

News outlets including the Associated Press and Reuters first reported on the planned booster recommendation. The AP's report, citing two people familiar with the matter, said the third dose would only be administered after the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. The FDA has already expanded the emergency use authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to authorize a booster shot for certain immunocompromised patients.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that a third dose is safe and elicits an antibody response at levels that "significantly exceed" those seen in individuals who receive two doses of the jab. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



CNN's Chris Cuomo addresses brother's resignation, defends his own conduct as anchor: 'I never misled anyone'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from his "long-planned vacation" on Monday and briefly addressed the resignation of his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"My brother, as you know, resigned as governor of New York and will be stepping down next week," Cuomo somberly told his viewers. "There are a lot of people feeling a lot of hurt and a lot of pain right now. And my hope is that ultimately, everyone involved can get to a better place, that some higher good will be served in all of this."

"As for me, I've told you it's never easy being in this business and coming from a political family, especially now. The situation is unlike anything I could have imagined. And yet, I know what matters at work and at home. Everyone knows you support your family. I know and appreciate that you get that, but you should also know I never covered my brother's troubles because I obviously have a conflict and there are rules at CNN about that," Cuomo said. "I said last year that his appearances on this show would be short-lived and they were. The last was over a year ago, long before any kind of scandal. I also said back then that a day would come when he would have to be held to account and I can't do that. I said point-blank, I can't be objective when it comes to my family, so I never reported on the scandal and when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother."

Cuomo assured his viewers, "I'm not an advisor, I'm a brother," though he later confirmed the previous reporting that he urged his brother to resign. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Sean Hannity blasted President Biden for the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Monday’s "Hannity," saying the president has "completely and totally – and quite frankly – humiliated the United States on the world stage."

"Any confidence the world had in our country is now, ummm, gone," he said. "Saigon, circa 1975, steroids, and former defense secretary and CIA director Leon Panetta, yeah, rightly calling it Biden’s Bay of Pigs and thanks to the actions of our derelict, low-functioning president … the absolute worst-case scenario has been playing out before our eyes."

