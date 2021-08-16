Broadcast network coverage of border crisis drops 96% since March despite record surge of migrants: study

The record-breaking surge of migrants that continues to overwhelm the southern border has seen a massive dropoff in TV coverage, according to a new study.

Despite reaching a 21-year-high in border encounters, there's been a whopping 96% decrease in coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC in July since March, NewsBusters wrote on Monday.

"The illegal immigration influx along the U.S. southern border has worsened every month since President Biden took office, but the liberal broadcast networks have essentially stopped covering the crisis," NewsBusters senior editor Rich Noyes wrote.

Back in March, the three broadcast networks collectively spent 113 minutes on the subject of the border crisis and noted 173,283 illegal immigrants attempting to make their way into the U.S. In July, there was a sharp increase of 212,672 border encounters, but just four minutes of coverage during the entire month.

"For context, that’s 490% more than the 175,468 encounters reported during the same six months in 2020, the last year of the Trump administration," Noyes pointed out.

Of those four minutes, three minutes and 43 seconds were from "NBC Nightly News." 37 seconds came from "ABC’s World News Tonight." CBS did not cover the story in the entire month of July, according to NewsBusters.

The study noted the surge in coverage during the month of June, much of it involving Vice President Harris' trips to Central America and Texas as President Biden's border czar.

Harris sparked heavy backlash during her now-infamous infamous with NBC's Lester Holt, who grilled her for not having gone to the U.S.-Mexico border.