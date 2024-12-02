Biden pardons son Hunter after pledging that he wouldn’t and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. President Biden pardons his son, Hunter.

2. Trump reacts to Biden's surprise pardon.

3. Senator Sanders says: ‘Elon Musk is right.’

MAJOR HEADLINES

LAST MOVES – Biden makes overseas visit to fix ‘over-promised and under-delivered' legacy. Continue reading …

NEW BUREAU BOSS – Who is Kash Patel? Trump's pick to lead the FBI and bust up the ‘deep state.’ Continue reading …

‘BAD PRECEDENT’ – Daniel Penny trial outcome could deal blow to police officers, Ex-NYPD Lt warns. See video …

DARK CONNECTION – Ted Bundy lawyer reveals what 'totally fascinates' him about Bryan Kohberger case. Continue reading …

DEEP POCKETS – World's largest gold-producing nation finds deposit worth $83 billion, breaking record. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FAMILY FIRST – Dem Colorado governor criticizes Biden for Hunter pardon: ‘Put his family ahead of the country.’ Continue reading …

DOUBLE STANDARD – Republicans hammer Biden's 'No one is above the law' claim following Hunter pardon: 'Aged like fine milk.’ Continue reading …

FULL STOP – Why it may not be easy to restart Keystone XL pipeline. Continue reading …

CLOSING LOOPHOLES – Five things to watch for on immigration and border security in 2025. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘YOU CAN’T DO THAT' – MSNBC internal drama appears to spill out in the open, analyst says he's going to get ‘in trouble.’ Continue reading …

2024 VISION – NYT op-ed makes bold argument outlining reasons why Trump won the election. Continue reading …

'IT'S A LIFELINE' – Homeowners stuck paying phone bills despite copper wire thieves disrupting service. Continue reading …

'AWESOME TO SEE' – SpaceX launch attendees share their expectations about Musk and Trump alliance. Continue reading …

OPINION

GORDON SONDLAND – Trump can get the FAA to take off and fly in the right direction amid a Democrat-created DEI storm. Continue reading …

MIKE DUNLEAVY – Trump’s energy agenda can make America affordable again. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

EXIT STAGE LEFT – Ellen DeGeneres’ exodus following Trump win not what it seems, royal expert says. Continue reading …

REFUND THE POLICE – Progressives put on notice as crime crackdown in blue, purple states signal shift. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday tunes, festive flora and plane pioneers. Take the quiz here …

SMUGGLING SCARE – Smuggler reportedly caught carrying 5-year-old girl across the southern border. Continue reading …

LIGHTS UP THE INTERNET – Baby's stunned reaction to new glasses charms millions. See video …

WATCH

KT MCFARLAND – Trump's FBI pick will uncover 'a lot of evidence' of weaponization. See video …

JOE CONCHA – Biden admin called out for longstanding lie about pardoning Hunter: 'Most dishonest admin in history'. See video …





