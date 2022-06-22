Biden to call for federal gas tax holiday, Trump-backed candidate wins big and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SLAMMING THE BREAKS - Biden puts his weight behind federal gas tax holiday, but analysts warn it could make inflation worse. Continue reading …

‘STEP UP AND FIGHT’ - Trump-backed Katie Britt sounds off on ‘surreal’ victory over Mo Brooks. Continue reading …

NEW FEARS - Six major cities on pace to pass historic 2021 violent crime totals halfway through 2022. Continue reading …

COST OF LIVING CRISIS - As inflation rate soars, Americans share how price surges have impacted everyday life. Continue reading …

NBA DRAFT PREVIEW - Ex-scout reveals who he thinks is the best prospect, compares him to Ja Morant. Continue reading …

ANTI-SEMITIC CAMPAIGN - Activist Maher Abdel Qader, with history of anti-Semitism, campaigned with several Democrats over the last year, posts reveal. Continue reading …

KEY GUN AGREEMENT REACHED - Gun bill details agreed to by bipartisan group of four key Senate negotiators. Continue reading …



WINNING FOR WOMEN GOAL - Group says road to Republican majority runs through electing female conservatives. Continue reading …

HILLARY’S CHANGED VIEW - Hillary Clinton flip - flops on transgender issues, changes tune from ‘highest priority’ to 'should not be a priority.' Continue reading …

NOT ALL ABOUT THE PRICE OF GAS - MSNBC, WaPo, ABC figures warn voters against gas prices influencing their vote in November. Continue reading …



MEDIA DOESN’T WANT GOP ‘WAR’ - MSNBC's Joy Reid complains 'media does not want to be at war' with Republicans. Continue reading …

TWITTER REJECTS WAPO ARTICLE - Washington Post article on abortion law in Texas deemed 'inadvertently' pro-life on Twitter. Continue reading …

LIBERAL NETWORK TRENDS DOWNWARD - CNN has worst weekend since 2000 among critical demographic as viewers flee network. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host reveals liberal privilege's benefits in full. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - What's the difference in crime between Colbert staffers and Jan 6 protesters? Fox News host asks. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Let's take a deep dive and expose the truth about the lies surrounding renewable energy, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is best known for her brass knuckles–style politics. Continue reading …





SENIORS 401(k)’S HIT – Americans losing trillions as retirement accounts feeling effect of stock rut. Continue reading …

UNSTOPPABLE CYCLIST – New York man cycling across America is bitten by a dog in Illinois, but keeps on going. Continue reading …

MODELING FOR A CAUSE - Pin-Ups for Vets model Janae Sergio recalls surviving homelessness before joining the Navy. Continue reading …

"This push towards what they call renewables and Green energy and electric cars is a massive fraud. But in order to really understand this, it is important to first know, where do we get our energy from? Ever ask yourself the question?"

- SEAN HANNITY

