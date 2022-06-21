Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jesse Watters reveals liberal privilege's benefits in full

The Fox News host cites Stephen Colbert and Paul Pelosi as examples

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Watters: Colbert essentially incited an insurrection Video

Watters: Colbert essentially incited an insurrection

Jesse Watters sounds off on liberal privilege and the double standard by which conservatives are judged more harshly in his opening monologue for ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters explained the liberal privilege that enabled television host Stephen Colbert to get away with inciting an insurrection in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Imagine what would happen if "Jesse Watters Primetime" sent producers to Capitol Hill to harass the Democrats. Say I sent my assistant Johnny to bang on Nancy Pelosi's door or scream at AOC while she's recording a TikTok video. Johnny is completely unleashed without any supervision, just terrorizing every liberal who gets in his way. He may even have a puppet that he's foisting in people's faces. I think that's the last time we'd ever see Johnny alive… The outrage from the Democrats and the media would be humongous. They'd throw Johnny in solitary, probably shackle him… His tanned face would be plastered all over CNN and MSNBC. They'd doxx his family… Meanwhile, poor Johnny's sleeping on a cold, concrete floor. 

STEPHEN COLBERT BREAKS SILENCE ON STAFFERS' CAPITOL ARRESTS: 'FIRST-DEGREE PUPPETRY'

They'd deliver one meal a day through that tiny little slot, and worst of all, there's no one on the inside to steam his shirts. Johnny would never survive under these conditions. But the media and the Left would be perfectly fine with Johnny behind bars. In fact, they'd probably celebrate it as a victory for democracy. You see, Johnny does not have liberal privilege, so he's got to watch his back. He can't just stage a comedy coup and get away with it. Only Democrats are allowed to do that. Like Stephen Colbert and his dog-faced puppet soldier Triumph. Colbert essentially incited an insurrection last week. 

Actor and comedian Robert Smigel performs as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. 

Actor and comedian Robert Smigel performs as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH HIS FULL COMMENTS BELOW:

Watters: Colbert essentially incited an insurrection Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.