Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Best Buy store in Minnesota looted by 20-30 suspects; all get away, report says

It was not immediately clear how much merchandise was taken, police said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A flash mob of 20 to 30 suspected looters struck a Best Buy electronics store in Minnesota on Black Friday and managed to get away before police arrived, according to a report.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a Best Buy location near the Burnsville Center shopping mall in Burnsville, a suburb south of Minneapolis, WCCO-TV reporter Nick Streiff wrote in a Twitter post.

TACOMA MALL SHOOTING SENDS BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS FLEEING; AT LEAST ONE WOUNDED

It was not immediately clear how much merchandise was taken, police said, according to the post.

No weapons were believed to be involved in the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Major retailers in cities and metro areas across the U.S. have seen numerous flash mob-style robberies in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore told the city’s Police Commission planned to step up a police presence in response to several such incidents there, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money