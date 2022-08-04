Beloved Minnesota police officer found mysteriously dead after not returning home from work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A beloved Minnesota police officer was found mysteriously dead in his patrol vehicle after not returning home from work, police announced late Wednesday.

Deputy Dallas Edeburn left a patrol office in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. A search ensued when his family reported that he'd never arrived, and Edeburn was later found deceased inside his vehicle on the route between his home and the station.

Police have not announced a cause of death, saying there were no obvious signs of injury.

"A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of injury or trauma," The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement. "The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the manner and cause of death when the autopsy has been completed."

"Deputy Dallas Edeburn served the citizens of Ramsey County with distinction and great dedication for seven years," the statement continued. "He has received numerous accolades for his tremendous police work, heroic efforts during SWAT operations, and his work to rescue a suicidal young woman who was going to jump from a freeway bridge."

Edeburn had previously made headlines for his near-miraculous recovery from a severe car crash in March 2021. A suspect driving a stolen vehicle careened into his patrol car at high speed, leaving Edeburn severely injured and his vehicle a smoldering wreck.

"Dallas worked valiantly to rehab from his injuries and return to full-duty status. His commitment to his family, his partners, and the citizens of Ramsey County will never be forgotten," the sheriff's office wrote.

Edeburn leaves behind a wife and child.