Barry Morphew released from Colorado jail with 2 daughters by his side

Barry Morphew, the sole suspect in the disappearance and presumed death of his wife, was released from jail Monday and was seen getting into a vehicle with his daughters by his side.

Morphew, 53, left the Chaffe County jail in Colorado after posting a $500,000 cash bond, the jail told Fox News. Footage captured by local news outlets show Morphew leaving the facility with his two daughters and getting into the passenger seat of a pickup truck.

Neither he nor his daughters answered questions from reporters.

He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body, in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew. This month, a judge found there was enough evidence against him to go to trial.

Susan Morphew, 49, was reported missing by a neighbor on May 10, 2020 – Mother's Day. Officials said they were told she went for a bike ride in Maysville, Colorado, where she and her husband lived with their two daughters, and never returned. Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence and posted a video to Facebook days after his wife vanished pleading for her return.

During a preliminary hearing in August, prosecutors alleged Morphew killed his wife the day before she went missing before he left for work in the Denver area the following morning.

Empty tranquilizer darts were found in the garage of the home and inside a dryer, where investigators discovered the couple's daughter’s sheets, which had been stripped from the bed in her room. Suzanne’s ID and her medical card, which she would have needed for a cancer appointment the day after she went missing, also were found inside her SUV still parked in the driveway, testimony revealed.

During his testimony, Chaffee County Undersheriff Andy Rohrich said Morphew appeared to have "crocodile tears, like fake tears," when he arrived at the scene where his wife's bicycle was discovered.

Days after Suzanne went missing, Morphew refused to take a polygraph test, according to a 130-page arrest affidavit unsealed Monday.

Authorities said Susan Morphew was having an affair with a high school friend and had intentions to divorce her husband. Morphew is slated to stand trial next year. At one point, a few days before she vanished, she appeared to text him saying "I'm done. I could care less what you're up to and have been for years. We just need to figures this out civilly."