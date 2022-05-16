Baltimore mall blast injures 7, including 6 first responders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four police officers, two medics and a civilian were injured in what authorities are calling a "minor explosion" at a strip mall just outside Baltimore, Maryland, Monday night.

A spokesman for the Baltimore County Fire Department told Fox 45 Baltimore that police were called to a nail salon in the shopping center around 9:30 p.m. ET for a report of a former employee on the premises.

Police said the explosion happened inside the nail salon just after police arrived.

Four police officers and two medics were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injures. The person believed to be the former employee suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Fox 45.

The explosion and fire happened at the Libra Nails and Spa inside the Security Station Shopping Center in Windsor Mill. It is located about 12.5 miles outside Baltimore.

Baltimore County fire officials said the fire and explosion may have involved hazardous materials.

Fire officials said the fire was under control around 10:30 p.m. ET.

It's unclear exactly what led to the explosion. Pictures show that the nail salon sustained heavy damage with all of its windows blown out.