Baltimore fire tragedy: Maryland Gov. Hogan ups reward to $100K for information after 3 firefighters killed

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Maryland has upped the reward for information leading authorities to the person of interest believed to have been involved in the Baltimore blaze that killed three firefighters earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

Hogan, a Republican, announced Saturday that the state had increased the reward to $100,000 — doubling the total amount being offered by federal law enforcement and local union officials.

"It really was tragic, terrible – the worst thing that we’ve had happen since I was governor," Hogan told Fox News Digital during an interview at the annual National Governors’ Association Winter Conference in Washington, D.C.

FALLEN BALTIMORE FIREFIGHTERS HONORED FOR HEROISM, 'BRAVERY' AS CITY MOURNS 'HEARTBREAKING' TRAGEDY

Baltimore City Fire Lt. Paul Butrim and Firefighters Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo died in the line of duty Monday while responding to an early morning fire on South Strickler Street that devolved into a partial building collapse.

Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo became trapped inside the three-story row house with another fellow firefighter, John McMaster, who was critically injured but survived the attack, and two others.

3 BALTIMORE FIREFIGHTERS DIE, FOURTH MEMBER CRITICALLY INJURED IN BLAZE; 'OUR WORST NIGHTMARE,' GOVERNOR SAYS

Hogan said he has spoken with the families in the aftermath of the tragedy. The city is working now to "get to the bottom of who started this fire," he said.

On Friday, the Baltimore Field Office of the Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shared photographs of a hooded man whom they identified as a person of interest. Authorities are asking for any information related to the person of interest.

The ATF, Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Baltimore Fire Department and multiple other local departments are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

"We ask that anyone who knows the identity of this person come forward to Special Agents and investigators can continue efforts to find the cause of this tragic fire," said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge L.C. Cheeks, Jr. "The brave men and women of the Baltimore City Fire Department are always ready to respond when the people of Baltimore need them. Now it is our time to be there when they need us."

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ATF announced Friday it was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading authorities to the person of interest believed to be behind the arson. Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., and Baltimore fire unions IAFF Local 734 and IAFF Local 964 each contributed an additional $10,000.

A funeral service for the fallen firefighters is scheduled for 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Hogan said he will be speaking at Wednesday’s service.

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.