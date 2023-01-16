Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

Authorities investigate reported shooting at New Mexico wildlife refuge

NM gunshot victim not being cooperative with officials

Associated Press
Authorities continue to investigate the reported shooting of a man at the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge near Roswell, but say the victim isn't being cooperative.

Chaves County Sheriff’s officials placed the refuge’s visitor center and trails on lockdown Friday afternoon after a man was found bleeding from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital and authorities said he suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The man’s name, age and hometown still weren’t available Sunday and neither was a possible motive for the shooting.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO: POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD

Official are investigating a shooting at the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico. The vitim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries after being found Friday with a gunshot wound. 

Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the victim told authorities that the shooter was driving a black vehicle.

Authorities have processed the crime scene and searched unsuccessfully for the vehicle and a gun used in the shooting.

"Right now, the evidence that we have isn’t really matching up with the stories," Yslas told the Roswell Daily Record. "The victim isn’t being very cooperative with us, so we are continuing to investigate it."

The refuge is located about 7 miles northeast of Roswell.