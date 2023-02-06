Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Authorities ID father, son fatally shot in suspected murder-suicide in Bloomington

3 people were found fatally shot inside a truck Wednesday night

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his son, Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, of multiple gunshot wounds. Both were from Buffalo, Minnesota.

MINNESOTA CRIME SURGE SPARKS FEDERAL CRACKDOWN: 'WE CANNOT ALLOW THIS PLAGUE OF VIOLENCE TO CONTINUE'

Three people were killed in a suspected murder suicide that included a dad, his 25 year old son, and a business partner. The identity of the business partner has yet to be revealed. 

Three people were killed in a suspected murder suicide that included a dad, his 25 year old son, and a business partner. The identity of the business partner has yet to be revealed.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the medical examiner has not yet released the business partner's identity.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the bodies were found in a pickup truck Wednesday night when officers were dispatched to the parking lot of an office tower.

Police said the business partner also suffered gunshot wounds, but the medical examiner provided no details.