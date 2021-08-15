Atlanta woman, 27, shot dead hours after being kidnapped near her apartment, police say

A 27-year-old woman was kidnapped in front of her Southeast Atlanta residence on Friday and was found shot dead hours later, investigators said.

A citizen immediately called police after witnessing a man grab a woman outside of her residence on Burroughs Street and force her into a car, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a news conference Friday.

Hours into the investigation, police said a second citizen called to report hearing gunshots near Lakewood Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene where the shots were heard and found a deceased female in the wood line, Hampton said. Investigators believe she was the same woman who was kidnapped earlier.

The body was later identified as 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab, according to her friends and local news outlets.

Abdulrab was a bartender and friend who was described as having "a warm light to her."

James McConnell, who owned the bar where Abdulrab worked for three years, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that "she was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met."

Police said that arrest warrants were secured on Saturday for DeMarcus Brinkley, who was initially taken into custody on Friday as a person of interest in the case.

Brinkley faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

With the murder of Abdulrab, the number of homicides in the city has risen to 92 this year.