Police in Atlanta are searching for a man accused of stealing an active Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent's ID from her vehicle the day after Christmas.

On December 26, just after 3:30 p.m., police told Fox News Digital that they were alerted to a vehicle larceny incident.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim stated an unknown male suspect had broken into her vehicle a day prior and that her identification and government credentials had been stolen from her car.

Investigators notified Homeland Security as they worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, adding that the investigation remains highly active and ongoing.

Investigators are also still in the process of retrieving surveillance footage at this time, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).