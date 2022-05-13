Atlanta police officer saves 4-month-old baby after administering CPR during chance encounter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Atlanta Police Department (APD) SWAT officer saved a 4-month-old baby after administering CPR during a chance encounter on Friday.

SWAT officers typically respond to "dangerous situations, challenging details, riots and other potentially deadly incidents," but giving "CPR to a 4-month-old baby is not a routine part of a SWAT officer's day," APD said in a Facebook post along with body-worn footage of the tense moment.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Robert Oden, who was patrolling the area of the Martin Luther King Corridor on Friday afternoon, followed a vehicle that was driving down the roadway with its hazard lights on and its horn "frantically blowing" to "investigate if a possible emergency was at hand."

The vehicle parked at a nearby fire station, at which point the occupants jumped out and approached Oden for help.

In Oden's body-worn camera footage, a woman can be seen approaching the officer and handing him the 4-month-old baby, who "was not breathing" at the time, according to police.

Oden checked the infant's pulse but was not able to detect one, at which point the SPO "notified radio dispatch of the situation and began administering CPR."

The footage from Oden's camera appears to show the baby begin to breathe, move and make noises as the officer administers CPR. Oden successfully gained a pulse before EMS arrived at the scene and transported the baby to a hospital.

"Officers never know what to expect during their shift, they just show up ready to act," APD wrote on Facebook. "SPO Oden['s] actions were quick, calm, caring, and professional. This is another example of the heroic work that officers do on any given day. His response reflects a high level of training, readiness, and compassion. We could not be prouder of him in this critical moment."

The Department added that "Atlanta is safer with SPO Oden" and its "team of professional, responsive, and caring officers who do this work and patrol [Atlanta's] streets, 24/7, and 365 days a week.

"It is indeed a calling," APD said.