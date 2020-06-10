Atlanta police fires 2 more officers in controversial stun-gun arrest during George Floyd unrest

Two more Atlanta police officers were fired Wednesday in connection with an incident in which two college students were pulled from a car during protests against police brutality.

Sgt. Lonnie Hood and Officer Armon Jones were let go from the Atlanta Police Department and face criminal charges for alleged excessive force during the May 30 encounter.

Body camera footage shows several police officers confronting Messiah Young, 22, and Taniyah Pilgrim, 20, who were in a car. The couple were in downtown Atlanta during the second night of protests over the death of George Floyd.

The video showed the officers shouting at the students, using a Taser at them and dragging them from the vehicle, authorities said.

Throughout the confrontation, the couple can be heard screaming and asking what they did wrong. Young, a senior at Morehouse College, was arrested and charged with eluding police. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered the charges dropped.

Pilgram, a student at Spelman College, was released the same night with no charges.

Hood is charged with aggravated assault against both Young and Pilgrim for using a Taser against both of them. He also faces a battery charge for allegedly pulling Pilgrim from the car and throwing her onto the street. Jones is charged with aggravated battery and pointing a gun at Young.

Young suffered a fractured arm and gash requiring two dozens stitches from the altercation. The Atlanta Police Department did immediately return a Fox News request for comment.

Two other officers involved were fired days after the incident. However, Investigator Ivory Streeter and Investigator Mark Gardner have filed a lawsuit against the city, Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields alleging a violation of their due process rights.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault for using their Tasers on the couple. Two other officers involved -- Willie Sauls and Roland Claud -- have been placed on administrative leave and face criminal charges.

Sauls is charged with aggravated assault for pointing a Taser at Pilgrim and with criminal damage for repeatedly hitting and damaging the driver’s side window of the car, according to warrants. Claud is charged with criminal damage for breaking the car's window.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.