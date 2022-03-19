Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas
Published

Multiple people shot at Arkansas car show: reports

Arkansas State Police reportedly said multiple people were injured

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Multiple people have been shot at an Arkansas car show, authorities say.

According to a report from FOX affiliate KLRT-TV, Arkansas State Police confirmed that at least 10 people were shot at the car show around 7:25 pm local time.

The shooting happened outside a local business in Dumas, Arkansas where the car show was being held but the extent of the injuries and status of any suspects is currently unknown.

Dumas is located about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.

This is a developing story 

Your Money