At least 23 dead in devastating Alabama tornado, damage is 'unbelievable'

A deadly tornado ripped through Alabama on Sunday, killing at least 23 that was part of a severe storm system that caused catastrophic damage and unleashed other tornadoes around the Southeast.

Among the other fatalities was an 8-year-old girl, according to rescue officials. Her identity was not released. Unconfirmed reports identified a 6-year-old boy as another victim.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told WRBL-TV that the tornado traveled along a state road in Beauregard and that the path of destruction appeared at least a mile long and a quarter mile wide. He said single-family homes and mobile homes were destroyed, adding some homes were reduced to slabs. He had told reporters earlier that several people were taken to hospitals, some with "very serious injuries."

Describing rescue efforts Sunday night, a local mayor told Fox News: "We had to cut our way in with chainsaws and tractors to get to these people and make sure everyone was okay. We had some elderly people that were trapped in their houses.

"Words cannot describe it. Trailer homes turned upside down, the damage is unbelievable," he added.

"So I grabbed my dog and went and got in the closet and I'm sitting there holding the door just in case because it didn't close all the way. And a few minutes later, that's when I could hear all the wind and the house moving," another woman told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The threat of severe weather continued into the late-night hours. A tornado watch was in effect for much of eastern Georgia, including Athens, Augusta and Savannah. The tornado watch also covered a large area of South Carolina, including the cities of Charleston and Columbia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.