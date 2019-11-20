At least 14 police officers suffer smoke inhalation, 8 residents injured in New York apartment fire

At least 14 New York Police Department officers and eight civilians reportedly suffered smoke inhalation or other injuries in a two-alarm house fire in the Bronx early Wednesday morning.

The officers were injured while knocking on apartment doors to get residents out of the building, WPIX reported. Their injuries were minor.

LAS VEGAS HOUSE FIRE PROBED AS MURDER-SUICIDE: REPORTS

More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze and got it under control within an hour as smoke filled the building, forcing evacuations, WNBC reported.

The fire was on the second and third floors of the building in the Wakefield part of the Bronx.

IOWA MAN CHARGED IN POLICE STANDOFF TELLS JUDGE, 'I AM JESUS'

"I saw flames just gushing out," resident Harold Bonet told WNBC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the fire is under investigation, WPIX reported.