Support for 'assault weapons' ban hits all-time low following Uvalde shooting: Poll

New polling shows that support for an "assault weapons" ban in the United States has hit an all-time low despite calls from Democrats to implement a ban following a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In a Quinnipiac University poll, conducted last week and published on Tuesday, 50 percent of registered voters support a nationwide ban on semi-automatic long guns compared to 45% who oppose which represents the lowest level of support since February 2013 when Quinnipiac began asking that question.

The highest level of support for the ban was 67% in February 2018, days after the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead.

"Nearly a decade after the school shooting at Sandy Hook and in the midst of a raging partisan and emotional debate, the assault weapon maintains a foothold, as calls for outlawing ownership hit their lowest level," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

The poll does show that Americans do support some forms of gun control including 74% of poll respondents signaling support for raising the minimum age to buy any gun from 18 to 21.

According to the poll, 57% of Americans support stricter gun laws in the United States which is an increase from a Quinnipiac poll in November that showed 45% support.

The vast majority of Democrats, 91%, support stricter gun laws compared to just 32% of Republicans.

Background checks are supported by 92% of Americans regardless of party, according to the poll.

The poll also shows that 42% of Americans expect politicians in Washington, D.C. to act on reducing gun violence this year while 54% do not.

In a speech to the nation following the Uvalde shooting last week which involved an AR-15 rifle, President Joe Biden called for a reinstatement of the federal assault weapons ban that was passed in 1994 and expired in 2004.

"We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. And if we can't ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21," Biden said.

Biden added that the country also needs to "strengthen background checks; enact safe storage and red flag laws; repeal the immunity, that protect gun manufacturers from liability; address the mental health crisis, deepening the trauma of gun violence."

"I respect the culture, the tradition, the concerns of lawful gun owners," Biden added. "At the same time, the Second Amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute."