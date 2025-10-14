Army vet dad runs for sheriff while charged with gunning down daughter's alleged sexual predator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arkansas father facing charges for allegedly gunning down his teenage daughter’s suspected sexual predator has launched a campaign to be sheriff, while imploring voters that he intends to "bring trust, accountability and safety" back to the local community.

Aaron Spencer first made headlines in 2024 after he allegedly shot and killed Michael Fosler, 67, as Fosler was driving off with his 14-year-old daughter, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Fosler had previously been charged with "numerous sexual offenses" against Spencer’s daughter and was out on bond at the time of the shooting, court documents indicated.

Prosecutors allege that in October 2024, Spencer awoke to find his daughter missing from the family’s home, prompting him to leave to search for her. According to court documents, Spencer located his daughter inside Fosler’s truck and forced the vehicle off the highway.

The two men allegedly engaged in an altercation, ending with Spencer calling 911 to report that he had shot the man.

Spencer was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The incident prompted Spencer, who is an Army veteran and farmer, to announce in a Facebook post that he is running for sheriff in Lonoke County, Arkansas.

"Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court," Spencer said in the video. "And I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures."

In the campaign video, Spencer vowed to restore the community’s trust in law enforcement, while promising to "build a safer, stronger" county for residents in the same county where he was arrested.

"This campaign isn't about me," Spencer said. "It's about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in the community. It's restoring trust where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need."

Spencer is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 16, with his trial set to begin Jan. 26, 2026.

Spencer and the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.