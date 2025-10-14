Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Army vet dad runs for sheriff while charged with gunning down daughter's alleged sexual predator

Aaron Spencer promises to restore trust in law enforcement after allegedly shooting man charged with sexually assaulting his daughter

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
Arkansas dad accused of killing man found with missing daughter could use self-defense, 'heat-of-passion' legal strategies: Expert Video

Arkansas dad accused of killing man found with missing daughter could use self-defense, 'heat-of-passion' legal strategies: Expert

Aaron Spencer, the Arkansas father accused of shooting Michael Fosler dead when he found his missing daughter in the other man's car, will likely avoid first-degree murder charges in the killing, attorney Brian Claypool told Fox News Digital.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arkansas father facing charges for allegedly gunning down his teenage daughter’s suspected sexual predator has launched a campaign to be sheriff, while imploring voters that he intends to "bring trust, accountability and safety" back to the local community. 

Aaron Spencer first made headlines in 2024 after he allegedly shot and killed Michael Fosler, 67, as Fosler was driving off with his 14-year-old daughter, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Fosler had previously been charged with "numerous sexual offenses" against Spencer’s daughter and was out on bond at the time of the shooting, court documents indicated.

Prosecutors allege that in October 2024, Spencer awoke to find his daughter missing from the family’s home, prompting him to leave to search for her. According to court documents, Spencer located his daughter inside Fosler’s truck and forced the vehicle off the highway. 

FORMER SHERIFF'S WIFE AND DAUGHTER DENY ANY CONTACT WITH JUDGE HE ALLEGEDLY MURDERED

A screenshot of a Facebook campaign video of Arkansas dad, Aaron Spencer.

Aaron Spencer has announced he is running for sheriff in Arkansas, one year after being arrested for allegedly gunning down a man charged with sexually assaulting his daughter. (Aaron Spencer/Facebook)

The two men allegedly engaged in an altercation, ending with Spencer calling 911 to report that he had shot the man.

Spencer was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The incident prompted Spencer, who is an Army veteran and farmer, to announce in a Facebook post that he is running for sheriff in Lonoke County, Arkansas. 

KENTUCKY JUDGE KILLED IN CHAMBERS ACCUSED OF TRADING SEXUAL FAVORS FOR INFLUENCE AT WILD PARTIES

Aaron Spencer's mugshot in Arkansas

Aaron Spencer is accused of killing a man suspected of preying on his daughter.  (Lonoke County Detention Center)

"Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court," Spencer said in the video. "And I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures." 

In the campaign video, Spencer vowed to restore the community’s trust in law enforcement, while promising to "build a safer, stronger" county for residents in the same county where he was arrested.  

PORTLAND MURDER SUSPECT HIT WITH FOURTH HOMICIDE CHARGE AS VICTIMS' FAMILIES DEMAND JUSTICE

Aaron Spencer is running for Lonoke County sheriff

Aaron Spencer is running to be Lonoke County Sheriff while facing a second-degree murder charge in the same county for allegedly shooting a man charged with sexually assaulting his daughter. (Google Maps)

"This campaign isn't about me," Spencer said. "It's about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in the community. It's restoring trust where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need." 

Spencer is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 16, with his trial set to begin Jan. 26, 2026. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spencer and the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue