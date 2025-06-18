Army soldiers from Minnesota, Michigan perish in separate Middle East incidents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two U.S. Army soldiers deployed in the Middle East in support of the campaign against ISIS died this week in separate incidents that were not combat-related.

The Department of Defense (DoD) on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of two soldiers supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Sgt. 1st Class Emmett Wilfred Goodridge Jr., 40, of Roseville, Minnesota, died Sunday in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, as a result of an incident that was not combat-related, according to the DoD.

Goodridge was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, New York.

The incident is under investigation, officials said.

Three days later, Staff Sgt. Saul Fabian Gonzalez, 26, of Pullman, Michigan, died in Erbil, Iraq, in a separate incident that was not combat-related, according to the DoD.

Gonzalez was assigned to D Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The second incident also remains under investigation, officials said.

No further details about the incidents were immediately released.

The deaths come days after President Donald Trump honored the U.S. Army for its 250th anniversary on Saturday.

The DoD did not immediately respond to further inquiries from Fox News Digital.

The Army did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for service photos.