Army resumes sending recruits to basic training after coronavirus triggers 2-week pause

The Army resumed sending recruits to basic training Monday after a two-week pause to contain to coronavirus pandemic.

Basic Combat Training and One-Station Unit Training at the Army's four recruit training locations will operate at reduced capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines, officials said in a statement. Recruits from areas considered low-risk will be allowed to continue to basic training.

“Those who are in high-risk areas will be rescheduled for future dates,” the Army said.

The military branch stopped sending future soldiers to basic training -- at Fort Benning, Ga.; Fort Sill, Okla.; Fort Jackson, S.C., and Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. -- beginning April 6 in response to the fast-spreading virus.

Prior to the decision, the Army shut down its recruiting offices and implemented a virtual recruiting program.

Once recruits report to their training posts, they will undergo modified training curriculums and will be monitored with daily health assessments, the Army said.

"Much of the classroom-based training will be shifted to the first 14 days of the ten-week basic training curriculum to help facilitate the controlled-monitoring phase," the Army said.

Recruits will also be screened in their hometowns and when they arrive at training facilities.