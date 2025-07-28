Expand / Collapse search
US Army

Army ROTC cadet dies during training at Fort Knox

Cadet Neil Edara, a Rutgers University ROTC cadet, died at Fort Knox, Kentucky

Danielle Wallace
Published | Updated
An Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadet died during a summer training camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, officials announced on Saturday.

Cadet Neil Edara, 22, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, passed away during training on the Land Navigation site at Fort Knox on July 24, U.S. Army Cadet Command said in a statement. 

Edara joined ROTC at Rutgers University in September 2021. He was attending Cadet Summer Training as part of 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp.

Cadet Neil Edara in Army uniform

Cadet Neil Edara died on July 24, 2025, during training at Fort Knox, Ky. (U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC))

"Edara became unresponsive while conducting Land Navigation Training. He received immediate medical attention and was medically evacuated by helicopter to the University of Louisville, where he was pronounced deceased by medical professionals," U.S. Army Cadet Command said. "At this time, the cause of death is under investigation." 

 Lt. Col. Timothy Sorensen, professor of military science, Rutgers University, described Edara as "one of the most dedicated and promising young leaders I’ve had the privilege to know."

"His calm collected demeanor and unwavering commitment to excellence left a lasting impact on everyone around him," Sorensen added in a statement. "His loss is deeply felt across the entire ROTC and Rutgers community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Fort Knox gated entrance

Fort Knox hosts the safe that the Treasury Department says stores most of the federal government's gold bullion and other valuables. (Getty Images)

U.S. Army Cadet Command said the safety of cadets and cadre remains its top priority as training continues and "cadets have access to religious affairs or spiritual counseling and support as required." 

Fort Knox houses the U.S. Bullion Depository, often simply called the "Gold Vault." Built in 1936, the vault is believed to hold a large portion of U.S. gold reserves. The last audit happened in 1976.

President Donald Trump in February said he wanted to visit Fort Knox along with Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the time to verify the presence of gold. 

Cadets scale a training wall at Fort Knox

Cadets climb the Moores Mountain rock wall at the High Ropes Confidence Course area at Cadet Summer Training camp in Fort Knox, Ky., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.  (Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fort Knox also hosts a wide range of military and training operations primarily focused on leadership and tactical readiness. Its land navigation sites feature varied terrain, including rolling woods, open fields and gravel roads. 

