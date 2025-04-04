Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Army

Army may slash 90,000 troops as Pentagon faces budget cuts and strategic shake-up: report

The proposed Army cuts come in the wake of Secretary Rubio's call for increased European NATO spending

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Price of peace: Rubio calls for increase in NATO defense spending from Europeans Video

Price of peace: Rubio calls for increase in NATO defense spending from Europeans

Fox News senior national correspondent Rich Edson reports on the highlights of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's push for peace in Brussels on 'Special Report.'

The U.S. Army is quietly considering slashing up to 90,000 active-duty troops — a massive reduction that could bring the force down to as few as 360,000 soldiers, according to a report from Military.com. 

The move comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushes for an 8% cut to the Pentagon’s budget and as the military shifts its focus away from Europe and counterterrorism missions.

The potential cuts are in line with defense leaders' goal to reshape the Army into a smaller, faster and more high-tech force better suited for future conflicts, particularly in the Pacific where China is seen as a growing threat.

ARMY IDENTIFIES FINAL 4TH AMERICAN SOLDIER THAT DIED IN LITHUANIAN SWAMP 

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is aiming to cut the Pentagon's budget by 8%. (Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"We are building more combat power while reducing staff and overhead. End Strength might even go up," Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith wrote in an email to Fox News Digital. "This is going to be a leaner, more lethal and larger Army."

No further context was offered from the Army in their email to Fox News Digital on the matter.

While no official numbers have been confirmed, according to internal discussions from a Military.com report, it is possible that cuts will go from 450,000 active-duty troops to anywhere between 360,000 and 420,000.

US MILITARY TRAINS SERVICE MEMBERS TO COUNTER GROWING DRONE THREAT

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The proposed Army cuts come in the wake of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's call for increased European NATO spending during a visit to Brussels on Thursday. (JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

One official warned the cuts could hit hard if not managed carefully. "If we reduce the force without a clear retention strategy, we risk losing talented people who have other options," the official told Military.com.

The U.S. Army has been a key player in supporting NATO amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, a mission the Trump administration has often criticized.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking from NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, delivered a clear message from President Donald Trump: Europe must step up. 

"He’s against a NATO that lacks the capabilities needed to fulfill its obligations," Rubio said. "This is a hard truth, but one that must be addressed."

US Army equipment and military vehicles

US Army equipment and military vehicles are pictured during preparations for loading on cargo ships for repatriation from the Esbjerg Harbor during Operation Raven Assistor in Esbjerg, western Denmark, on April 3, 2025. (BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Army cut around 24,000 positions tied to counterterrorism last year, but those roles were mostly unfilled.

Despite recruiting challenges in recent years, the Army met its 2024 enlistment goal of 55,000 by the end of the fiscal year in September.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com