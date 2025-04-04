Army may slash 90,000 troops as Pentagon faces budget cuts and strategic shake-up: report

The U.S. Army is quietly considering slashing up to 90,000 active-duty troops — a massive reduction that could bring the force down to as few as 360,000 soldiers, according to a report from Military.com.

The move comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushes for an 8% cut to the Pentagon’s budget and as the military shifts its focus away from Europe and counterterrorism missions.

The potential cuts are in line with defense leaders' goal to reshape the Army into a smaller, faster and more high-tech force better suited for future conflicts, particularly in the Pacific where China is seen as a growing threat.

"We are building more combat power while reducing staff and overhead. End Strength might even go up," Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith wrote in an email to Fox News Digital. "This is going to be a leaner, more lethal and larger Army."

No further context was offered from the Army in their email to Fox News Digital on the matter.

While no official numbers have been confirmed, according to internal discussions from a Military.com report, it is possible that cuts will go from 450,000 active-duty troops to anywhere between 360,000 and 420,000.



One official warned the cuts could hit hard if not managed carefully. "If we reduce the force without a clear retention strategy, we risk losing talented people who have other options," the official told Military.com.

The U.S. Army has been a key player in supporting NATO amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, a mission the Trump administration has often criticized.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking from NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, delivered a clear message from President Donald Trump: Europe must step up.

"He’s against a NATO that lacks the capabilities needed to fulfill its obligations," Rubio said. "This is a hard truth, but one that must be addressed."

The Army cut around 24,000 positions tied to counterterrorism last year, but those roles were mostly unfilled.

Despite recruiting challenges in recent years, the Army met its 2024 enlistment goal of 55,000 by the end of the fiscal year in September.