Army chaplain under investigation for pro-life 'victory' email after Supreme Court abortion ruling: Report

A U.S. Army chaplain is under investigation over a pro-life "victory" email he sent to his brigade following the landmark Supreme Court abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a report says.

Maj. Brian T. Hargis, a Special Forces-qualified chaplain observer coach and trainer assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade based at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, is reportedly now the subject of a commander’s inquiry over an email he sent to his First Army unit last Friday, according to Army Times.

"This is a monumental victory of the highest spiritual context, as it upholds the sanctity of life of the unborn, honors the U.S. Constitution, makes right the wrong of 1973, and ends the murder of millions of people," Hargis wrote in the email sent through his military account, according to screenshots.

"REJOICE AND CELEBRATE!" he said. "Today is NOT a ‘tragic error’ nor a ‘very solemn moment for the United States.’ We should not condemn the Supreme Court to Hell as Maxine Waters did today."

Hargis said his brigade should instead rejoice in the decision because it "honors God," protects the rights of unborn children and preserves life, liberty and justice for all.

The email cites several Bible verses and urges the brigade to pray "for the safety of our Supreme Justices (and families) whose lives are in danger from Satanic-influenced evildoers (Psalm 35)."

Hargis also urges prayer for law enforcement officers and first responders to the pro-abortion extremist group Jane’s Revenge during the "Night of Rage," as well as prayers that the Department of Justice will "step up … protection to Justices and Pro-Life centers."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hargis served as a Green Beret for more than a decade.

Two senior officers condemned the email in messages of their own, Task and Purpose reported.

"This is an inappropriate message to send on this medium and I cannot endorse your statements or sentiment," Lt. Col. Joshua Hunter, a brigade battalion commander, replied to Hargis. "I ask that you recall this message and allow individuals to hold their own opinions on this matter."

In an email to the brigade, Hargis’ boss, Col. Troy Mills, addressed the "many difficult societal and political issues evoking strong emotions" following the Supreme Court ruling that make it challenging for some people to "constrain one’s response." The email did not name Hargis directly.