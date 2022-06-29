Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army
Published

Army chaplain under investigation for pro-life 'victory' email after Supreme Court abortion ruling: Report

Special Forces-qualified chaplain and former Green Beret subject of commander's inquiry

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Army chaplain is under investigation over a pro-life "victory" email he sent to his brigade following the landmark Supreme Court abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a report says. 

Maj. Brian T. Hargis, a Special Forces-qualified chaplain observer coach and trainer assigned to the 157th Infantry Brigade based at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, is reportedly now the subject of a commander’s inquiry over an email he sent to his First Army unit last Friday, according to Army Times. 

"This is a monumental victory of the highest spiritual context, as it upholds the sanctity of life of the unborn, honors the U.S. Constitution, makes right the wrong of 1973, and ends the murder of millions of people," Hargis wrote in the email sent through his military account, according to screenshots. 

"REJOICE AND CELEBRATE!" he said. "Today is NOT a ‘tragic error’ nor a ‘very solemn moment for the United States.’ We should not condemn the Supreme Court to Hell as Maxine Waters did today." 

NOEM SAYS DOCTORS, NOT PREGNANT MOTHERS, SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT ABORTION RULING 

Hargis said his brigade should instead rejoice in the decision because it "honors God," protects the rights of unborn children and preserves life, liberty and justice for all. 

Maj. (Chaplain) Brian Hargis, the officer in charge of the 25th Sustainment Brigade unit ministry team, and Capt. (Chaplain) Robert Patterson, the 25th Special Troops Battalion chaplain, March 29, 2018, during their brief of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Maj. (Chaplain) Brian Hargis, the officer in charge of the 25th Sustainment Brigade unit ministry team, and Capt. (Chaplain) Robert Patterson, the 25th Special Troops Battalion chaplain, March 29, 2018, during their brief of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs /Released )

The email cites several Bible verses and urges the brigade to pray "for the safety of our Supreme Justices (and families) whose lives are in danger from Satanic-influenced evildoers (Psalm 35)." 

Hargis also urges prayer for law enforcement officers and first responders to the pro-abortion extremist group Jane’s Revenge during the "Night of Rage," as well as prayers that the Department of Justice will "step up … protection to Justices and Pro-Life centers." 

Jackson Right to Life sign vandalized by Jane's Revenge. 

Jackson Right to Life sign vandalized by Jane's Revenge.  (The Walberg campaign)

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hargis served as a Green Beret for more than a decade. 

Two senior officers condemned the email in messages of their own, Task and Purpose reported. 

Protesters gather in the wake of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside the U.S. Supreme Court June 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Protesters gather in the wake of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside the U.S. Supreme Court June 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"This is an inappropriate message to send on this medium and I cannot endorse your statements or sentiment," Lt. Col. Joshua Hunter, a brigade battalion commander, replied to Hargis. "I ask that you recall this message and allow individuals to hold their own opinions on this matter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an email to the brigade, Hargis’ boss, Col. Troy Mills, addressed the "many difficult societal and political issues evoking strong emotions" following the Supreme Court ruling that make it challenging for some people to "constrain one’s response." The email did not name Hargis directly. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 