‘Armed and dangerous’ Arizona man on the run after shooting wife ‘in cold blood’ in front of child: sheriff

An Arizona man suspected of fatally shooting his wife in front of a child is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said Tuesday.

Ismael Ortega Hernandez, 32, fled out the back door of a home on Padilla Road near Stanfield around 9 p.m. Monday after shooting his wife, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

A child at the home called police, stating that a family member was dying and that the victim's own husband had shot her, the sheriff’s office said.

"This turd shot his wife in cold blood right in front of a child," Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video update. "We are absolutely looking for him."

MISSING MARYLAND TEEN'S SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND IN WOODS; POLICE INVESTIGATING AS HOMICIDE

Authorities deployed dogs and a helicopter to search for Hernandez. While the suspect has yet to be located, investigators found Hernandez’s cell phone in the area.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Julieta Marin Amador, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

DC POLICE SEEKING PERSON OF INTEREST IN SHOOTING DEATH OF HIGH SCHOOLER AT HOTEL

Hernandez was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He is believed to be about five feet, six inches tall with a thin build.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.