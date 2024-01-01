Arkansas police chase ends in arrest of suspect linked to Maine co-worker's murder

A suspect linked to the death of a co-worker in Maine was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday.

Arkansas State Police used spike strips to disable the suspect's car, who then exited the vehicle with a rifle and was shot by police.

Maine State Police believe the suspect is connected to the murder of a woman whose body was found at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville.

A suspect was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday in the death of a co-worker in Waterville, Maine, according to Maine State Police.

The police department in Flippin, Arkansas, encountered the 20-year-old man as he was sleeping in a parking lot, state police said.

He fled in a vehicle and police chased him until Arkansas State Police were able to deploy spike strips to disable his car, authorities said. The chase ended on Highway 65 in Boone County. The suspect got out his car with a rifle and shots were fired, police said.

The suspect was taken by life flight to a medical facility in Green County, Missouri, and is expected to survive, police said. The shooting is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.

Maine State Police said Thursday that the injured man was a person of interest in the killing of 52-year-old Angela Bragg, of Waterville, whose body was discovered early that morning at Damon’s Beverage by a co-worker. She died of sharp force injury.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for the suspect’s arrest on murder charges.