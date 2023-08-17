Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona woman shoots, kills registered sex offender attempting to break into her home

Police say the woman fired off a warning shot before shooting the suspect

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A Tucson, Arizona, woman took matters into her own hands by shooting and killing a registered sex offender who attempted to break into her home, according to reports.

FOX 10 in Phoenix reported that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 at a home near Garvey and Pyle Roads.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a 54-year-old woman was home alone, when 42-year-old Jayson Magrum allegedly tried to break into her home.

Jayson Magrum mugshot

Jayson Magrum booking photo (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The woman saw what was happening and started yelling for Magrum to leave, but he reportedly continued to gain access to the home.

"The female armed herself with a handgun and fired a shot out of a window to attempt to scare the male away," investigators said.

Magrum then allegedly reached into the home and toward the woman to take the gun away, the station reported. She then opened fire on Magrum, ultimately striking him.

Pima County Sheriff's Department

Pima County Sheriff's Department headquarters in Tuscon, Ariz. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The sheriff’s office said he then moved toward the driveway, where he collapsed and died.

The woman was not hurt during the altercation.

According to the sheriff’s department’s website, Magrum is a registered sex offender in Utah.

The department has not arrested anyone in the shooting, though the investigation is ongoing.

