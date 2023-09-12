Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona teacher arrested for alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with student

Jessica Kramer is accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a minor

Greg Wehner
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former teacher in Buckeye, Arizona, was indicted on allegations she had an "inappropriate relationship" with a student where she once taught.

FOX 10 in Phoenix reported that 42-year-old Jessica Kramer was accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police said detectives learned during an investigation that Kramer was believed to be involved in an inappropriate relationship with a male student at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies (OIAIS).

MARRIED TEACHER PREYED ON TEEN STUDENTS AT PRIVATE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: POLICE

Jessica Kramer mugshot

Jessica Kramer booking photo (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Kramer was allegedly involved in the relationship in August 2022, and the following October, she left her position as a teacher at the school.

This past April, police received a tip about the relationship between the student and the teacher.

VIRGINIA MOM HAD LEWD RELATIONSHIP WITH TEEN TWINS NEXT DOOR: COPS

Police car

(iStock)

"The victim is a 17-year-old male student who was attending OIAIS high school," police told the news station. "Evidence was presented to a Maricopa County Grand Jury, which indicted Kramer on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor."

No other information was available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.