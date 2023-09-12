Arizona teacher arrested for alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with student

A former teacher in Buckeye, Arizona, was indicted on allegations she had an "inappropriate relationship" with a student where she once taught.

FOX 10 in Phoenix reported that 42-year-old Jessica Kramer was accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police said detectives learned during an investigation that Kramer was believed to be involved in an inappropriate relationship with a male student at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies (OIAIS).

Kramer was allegedly involved in the relationship in August 2022, and the following October, she left her position as a teacher at the school.

This past April, police received a tip about the relationship between the student and the teacher.

"The victim is a 17-year-old male student who was attending OIAIS high school," police told the news station. "Evidence was presented to a Maricopa County Grand Jury, which indicted Kramer on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor."

No other information was available, and the investigation is ongoing.