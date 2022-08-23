Arizona suspect smashes store worker’s face with a brick, beats them until getting code to register: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman is wanted in Arizona after she was reportedly caught on video smashing a store employee in the face with a brick and repeatedly slamming the worker's head into the floor, authorities said Monday.

The assault happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 4 at a Circle K gas station store on 3151 East Broadway Road in Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A woman wearing a cheetah-print hoodie and a face mask walked into the gas station and hit the worker across her face with a brick before demanding the code for the cash register, police said.

Video shows the worker falling to the ground after getting hit. The suspect is seen taking the employee by the head and slamming it into the floor multiple times.

The suspect later walks out of the store with another woman who is carrying an armful of items, according to the video.

Police said that one suspect has already been identified and arrested in connection with the incident, but detectives are still searching for the woman in the cheetah-print hoodie.

Investigators described her as a Black female between 20 and 30 years old. She was last seen wearing the cheetah-print hoodie with "Washington D.C." printed on the front, multicolored pants, pink shoes and a black backpack.

No additional details were immediately available.