Arizona school photographer arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting minors: reports

An Arizona man who works at a school as a photographer was arrested last week after an investigation that allegedly revealed he sexually exploited minors, according to reports.

Fox station KSAZ in Phoenix, Arizona reported that Robert Anthony Lagunas, 29, was arrested at his home in Gilbert on Feb. 2 after an investigation that began in November 2022.

The investigation into Laguna was launched after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw him distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account he has on a secure messaging platform, court documents showed.

The materials, the documents noted, were distributed in a public chatroom, though in the court documents the platform was only identified as "Chat Application A."

The court documents also showed that the undercover agent was able to access the chatroom where Lagunas was allegedly making comments to other members about the CSAM.

When the agent reached out to Lagunas on the chat, Lagunas revealed he was a school photographer and that he was talking to teens on another chat platform, the news station reported.

Investigators obtained a search warrant from a judge in Maricopa County, and when executed at Lagunas’ Gilbert home, the agents allegedly found several CSAM images on a computer.

During questioning, investigators claim Lagunas admitted to molesting two children in California.

His bail was set at $100,000 cash, KSAZ reported, and if he can post the money, he will be placed on house arrest and banned from contacting any minors. Lagunas will also be prohibited from going onto the internet except for reasons related to work or his case.