Arizona
Published

Arizona prison escapee now back in custody

The Arizona inmate walked off during work duty in San Luis

Associated Press
A prison inmate who walked off during work duty in San Luis was taken into custody Tuesday at a hotel in south Phoenix.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said Jonathan Perryman will now be housed in a high custody unit at a state prison.

They said Perryman was working Monday morning with a crew and was later unaccounted for.

Prison escapee Jonathan Perryman is now back in custody. Perryman will now be housed in a high custody prison unit.

He had been a minimum custody work crew member and was working at the recreation center in San Luis at the time of his escape after he reportedly walked into a restroom to wash paint off his hands.

Authorities said Perryman was sentenced in November for misconduct involving weapons and he has no history of violence or prior violent convictions.

State prison officials said Perryman awaits administrative disciplinary charges and will also be charged with criminal escape.

The U.S. Marshals Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel areas were among the law enforcement agencies helping in the search for Perryman.