Arizona police say homicide victim's tattoo could solve mystery of woman found dead on roadside

Bullhead City police said woman identified through 'fingerprint analysis'

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Arizona authorities believed a distinctive tattoo on a homicide victim found dumped on the side of the road would help solve the mystery over who she was and who may have caused her untimely demise. 

The Bullhead City Police Department on Wednesday released a photo showing a shoulder tattoo of the word "Family." Investigators said it could have helped identify the homicide victim, described as a White woman with brown hair believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.

Police said the woman also had a tattoo saying "BJC" with small hearts on her hip. 

Shoulder tattoo on mystery homicide woman found along Arizona road. 

Shoulder tattoo on mystery homicide woman found along Arizona road.  (Bullhead City Police Department)

By Thursday, the department announced that the victim had been identified through "fingerprint analysis" but no further information would be released until next of kin were notified. 

Few details about what may have happened to her and who was responsible were immediately available. Police said earlier in the week that a cause of death would be released once the victim is identified. 

The woman's body was found on Sunday along Arroyo Vista Drive in Bullhead City, located along the Colorado River about 90 miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anyone with information is asked to call 928-763-1999.

