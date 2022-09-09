Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona man waves down a patrol car to confess he fatally shot someone

The man led the deputies to a home where a 61-year-old man was found dead in McNeal, AZ

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man has been arrested after waving down a Cochise County Sheriff’s vehicle and allegedly confessing to a fatal shooting Thursday, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens of McNeal is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.

SANDY HOOK SURVIVORS SPEAK OUT ON UVALDE

It's unclear if Stevens has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reports that a sheriff’s deputy was on patrol around 1 a.m. he saw man standing in the middle of the road west of the McNeal, an unincorporated community southeast of Tucson.

Jay Albert Stevens confessed to fatally shooting a 61-year-old man in McNeal, Arizona, on Sept. 8, 2022.

Jay Albert Stevens confessed to fatally shooting a 61-year-old man in McNeal, Arizona, on Sept. 8, 2022.

The man waived down a patrol car and the deputy stopped to ask if he was OK.

According to KPHO, Stevens told the deputy he had just shot and killed someone.

KENTUCKY POLICE OFFICER WOUNDED IN SHOOTING, SUSPECT KILLED

Stevens led deputies to a home where a 61-year-old man was found dead inside.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet and sheriff’s investigators haven’t said what led to the shooting.