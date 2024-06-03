Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona man, minor arrested in shooting that killed police officer, bystander

Gila River Officer Joshua Briese and one bystander were shot dead at a party on Saturday

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested in the shooting deaths of an Arizona police officer responding to a disturbance call and a civilian at the scene. 

Gila River Police Officer Joshua Briese and the unnamed second victim were killed at a home in Santan, District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Fox 10 reported. Four others were shot and injured, including another police officer, the outlet reported. 

The FBI and the local department have yet to release the identities or motives of the suspects. Both are undergoing medical care for injuries they sustained in the Saturday shootout, NBC reported

Joshua Briese in uniform

Joshua Briese was still undergoing field training when he responded to the fatal incident. (Gila River Police Department )

"While the FBI does not comment on operational specifics, the FBI and Gila River PD are conducting interviews, gathering evidence, sharing information, and collectively working to identify all angles of the investigation. There is a widely variable pace to investigations given the need for methodical and thorough evidence-gathering," the FBI said, according to the outlet. 

A "charging decision" for the two suspects will be made once that investigation is complete, the agency said.

Gila River Police Department exteriors

The Gila River Police Department is investigating the incident. (Gila River Police Department via Facebook)

Briese was still in training, and had been with the department for less than a year, Fox News Digital previously reported.

In a Facebook post, the Gila River Police Department said that the incident involved a large crowd of people, and that multiple gunshots were fired. 

"It was scary. I was scared when I heard the gunshots, we all dropped to the ground," a witness who asked not to be named told KPNX.

"I know I speak for our entire community when I say that we grieve for our fallen and injured police officers and every community member touched by such tragic violence," Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis said in a statement. "Nothing cuts deeper than a life cut short."

GRPD could not immediately be reached for comment.

Briese's father was a sheriff's deputy who died in a car crash in 2006, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office wrote on their Facebook page. 

