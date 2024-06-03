Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire

Armed man fatally shot by New Hampshire police outside home improvement store

Nashua police responded to a report from Pelham police about a man leaving his home with a gun

Associated Press
Published
  • On Sunday night, Nashua police responded to a report from Pelham police about a man leaving his home with a gun.
  • The man was confronted by police officers outside a Lowe's home improvement store.
  • He was fatally shot during the confrontation, authorities say.

A man with a gun was fatally shot in a confrontation with police officers outside a Lowe's home improvement store.

Police in Nashua responded Sunday night to a report from police in Pelham that he had left his home there with a gun.

"Two officers ultimately discharged less-lethal munitions, and one officer discharged a firearm. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male suffered lethal injuries and died," a news release from the attorney general's office said on Monday.

An autopsy was scheduled.

No police officers were injured. Police are still investigating.

No identities were released.