Armed man fatally shot by New Hampshire police outside home improvement store

On Sunday night, Nashua police responded to a report from Pelham police about a man leaving his home with a gun.

The man was confronted by police officers outside a Lowe's home improvement store.

He was fatally shot during the confrontation, authorities say.

A man with a gun was fatally shot in a confrontation with police officers outside a Lowe's home improvement store.

Police in Nashua responded Sunday night to a report from police in Pelham that he had left his home there with a gun.

"Two officers ultimately discharged less-lethal munitions, and one officer discharged a firearm. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male suffered lethal injuries and died," a news release from the attorney general's office said on Monday.

NEW HAMPSHIRE FATAL SHOOTING PROMPTS SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER

An autopsy was scheduled.

No police officers were injured. Police are still investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No identities were released.