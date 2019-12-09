Arizona man registers bees as emotional support animals

An Arizona man’s emotional support animal is creating quite a buzz.

Prescott Valley, Ariz., resident David Keller thinks the application process to register an emotional support animal is too easy — so he tried registering a swarm of bees as his service pet.

It worked.

“A lot of people thought it was hilarious and a lot of people were getting upset,” Keller tells CBS affiliate WTRF-TV. He recently went on a website called USAServiceDogRegistration.com and successfully uploaded a random photo of a beehive as a service animal “to bring awareness to the issue that anyone could do this,” he explains.

Keller was inspired to go through with the registration after seeing a service dog that was visibly untrained.

“I could very easily tell that it was not a service animal because it was pulling the owner to the parking lot,” says Keller. “I was thinking that it’s just too easy to get these animals to be service animals.”

The website he used to register his swarm is one of many that make the application process for emotional pets too easy, experts say.

