Crime
Published

Arizona mall shooting leaves at least one injured, police say

Businesses at the Phoenix-area mall were asked by police to lock down

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
At least one person was shot Wednesday at a Phoenix-area shopping mall and businesses were to lock down, authorities said.  

The Glendale Police Department tweeted around 3 p.m. local time that a shooting had occurred at the Tanger Outlets shopping center. 

"At this time we have at least one victim. We are asking all businesses to lock down and people to stay out of the area," the tweet read.

At least one person was shot Wednesday at the Tanger Outlets mall i the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, police said.

At least one person was shot Wednesday at the Tanger Outlets mall i the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, police said. (Google Maps)

Authorities said a primary search had been completed and secondary searches were underway. No suspects were believed to be outstanding, police said. 

Those with loved ones at the mall were being asked to go to State Farm Stadium orange parking lot. 

Fox News has reached out to the police department. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

