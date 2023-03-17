Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona Gov. Hobbs to sign order banning hair discrimination

AZ governor's ceremonial signing to take place on Friday afternoon

Associated Press
Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected sign an executive order banning discrimination based on hair.

The governor will do the ceremonial signing Friday afternoon at the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is expected to sign an order banning hair discrimination.

Officials from various Phoenix and Arizona-based Black advocacy groups will join her.

They include representatives from the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, Black Mother’s Forum and the Phoenix chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women.