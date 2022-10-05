Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants
Published

Arizona Border Patrol agents discover 9 illegal immigrants hiding inside cattle trailer

The driver of the Freightliner is a U.S. citizen, Border Patrol says

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Biden admin actively tore down border security, made border wide open: Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott Video

Biden admin actively tore down border security, made border wide open: Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott

Former Border Patrol chief slams Democrats for reversing Trump policies and creating the migrant crisis.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents in Arizona discovered nine illegal immigrants hidden inside an enclosed space within a cattle trailer near the Mexico border over the weekend. 

The discovery came during a traffic stop near Nogales, Arizona around 1 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release

Nine illegal immigrants in an enclosed space with no means of escape. 

Nine illegal immigrants in an enclosed space with no means of escape.  (CBP)

Tucson Sector Agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Freightliner semi-truck and received permission to inspect the trailer, CBP said. Inside, agents discovered nine illegal immigrants in an enclosed space hidden beneath a false floor with no means of escape. 

GOP HOUSE CANDIDATE MONICA DE LA CRUZ SAYS DEMOCRATS, MEDIA DON'T UNDERSTAND HISPANIC COMMUNITY IN SOUTH TEXAS

Agents arrested the Freightliner’s driver and passenger. The driver and passenger of a Ford pickup encountered at the scene were also arrested. 

CBP said both vehicles were believed to be traveling together along a stretch of Route 82 northeast of Nogales, which is just a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border

CBP said the driver of the Freightliner is a U.S. citizen, facing smuggling charges. The migrants were taken into custody and processed for immigration violations. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Border Patrol agents encountered a similar situation early last week, thwarting a smuggling attempt of 33 illegal immigrants along the same stretch of Route 82.  

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 