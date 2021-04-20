AOC says Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd murder trial 'is not justice'

Following former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction on all counts in the death of George Floyd, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the murder trial outcome "is not justice."

Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after Floyd died in police custody on May 25, 2020.

Police brutality charges are rare to begin with – and convictions are even more so. But the Democratic socialist has long called for defunding police and ending qualified immunity, a principle that often prevents officers from facing civil liability for certain conduct within the line of duty.

Despite prosecutors’ success at trial, Ocasio-Cortez noted that "a family had to lose a son, brother and father; that a teenage girl had to film and post a murder, that millions across the country had to organize and march just for George Floyd to be seen and valued is not justice."

"And this verdict is not a substitute for policy change," she added.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, another far-left Democrat from New York City who has been dubbed a new member of "the Squad" in Congress, also found the verdict insufficient.

"We've known Chauvin was guilty since the second we saw him murder George Floyd on film — but we also know of the racism inherent in our [jail] and policing systems," he tweeted. "This verdict doesn't change that racism, or the work ahead needed to transform those systems to serve us."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a fellow Squad member who represents a district in the state of Minnesota, also called on additional measures following the trial – ranging from legalizing recreational marijuana to allowing felons to vote and establishing an "independent agency" to investigate police brutality allegations.

Still, she welcomed the verdict.

"This feels different for our community, justice feels new and long overdue," she tweeted. "Rejoice, my beloved community. Grateful to @AGEllison, jurors, and everyone who made this possible."