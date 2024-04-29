Anti-Israel mobs issue new demand as adult consequences come into focus and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FEELING THE HEAT – Anti-Israel mobs issue new demand as adult consequences come into focus. Continue reading …

PITCH & MOAN – Homeless tents nationwide could be in for rude awakening – pack up and move out as Supreme Court showdown takes center stage today. Continue reading …

'THE BINDER' – White House responds after alleged secret plot to oust KJP over notebook use exposed. Continue reading …

BY THE NUMBERS – Cancer report reveals most common types as one doctor warns of 'gateway' disease. Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Jerry Seinfeld admits he has 'darkening moods' as he turns 70 despite monster career. Continue reading …





POLITICS

TIGHTROPE WALK – House Republicans return for four-week sprint with one less reliable GOP vote. Continue reading …

‘FALSE PROMISES’ – Black Republican says Dems are losing 'free pass' to minorities. Continue reading …

'HOGWASH' – Biden will own 'largest tax increase' on Americans by getting rid of Trump tax cuts, GOP senator says. Continue reading …

SHOCKING SUPPORT – California crime reform push garners 'unheard of' number of signatures. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘SOFT GUY ERA’ – New trend leaves some wondering what happened to ‘masculinity.’ Continue reading …

'ON THE FENCE' – Former Trump foe Avenatti says he can't decide if Biden's better. Continue reading …

CHANGE OF HEART – Bill Maher reverses course after previously bashing Bragg for bringing NY v Trump case. Continue reading …

‘ANTI-AMERICAN’ – Journalist suggests not supporting young people engaging in college protests could lead to bigger problems. Continue reading …







OPINION

COLYN RITTER, MICHAEL MCSHANE – Teens are pointing toward the issues that need urgent solutions. Will we listen? Continue reading …

TED JENKIN – Tired of having an ‘inflation hangover?’ Try these five hacks to save money. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FAMILY MATTERS – Texas pregnancy center provides faith-centered 'holistic care' for women in crisis. Continue reading …

IRON MIKE – Jake Paul warned about legendary opponent's punching abilities. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of classic Hollywood, Kentucky horses and more. Continue reading …

‘BITTERSWEET’ – Prince William and Kate's anniversary overshadowed by couple's ‘biggest challenge.’ Continue reading …

GOT MILK? – This bat-eared fox kit at the Cincinnati Zoo, born less than a month ago, enjoys special care from staff. See video …







WATCH

REP. MIKE LAWLER – These colleges need to be 'stripped' of tax dollars. See video …

JASON CHAFFETZ – Biden's cognitive capability 'doesn't allow him to debate.' See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

